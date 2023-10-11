Cher is opening up about her unlikely relationship with music producer Alexander "A.E." Edwards. Since going public with the romance last year, fans have been interested by their 40-year age gap and the pop icon says she's "not surprised" in a recent interview.

“Alexander’s got diamond teeth, tattoos, white hair, and he’s way younger. He’s a beautiful man," she gushed in an interview with People. "Also, I think it’s fun to be interested in somebody else’s love life!” Cher went on to reveal how she first encountered Edwards explaining that they first met "for about 15 minutes" at Paris Fashion Week in 2022. A mutual friend proceeded to give him her number.

“It was really shocking, because people just don’t give out my number,” Cher said. “I had been telling all my friends, ‘We’re too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.’ So I did what I said not to do!” She added that it only worked, "because he’s just so special."

“I hate when people say people are special, but lots of people say I’m special, so I can say that he’s special," Cher continued. "No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it’s never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time.”

Cher and Edwards recently teamed up for her new track off her upcoming holiday album, Christmas, dropping on October 20th. Listen below!