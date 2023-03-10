Iconic Duo: Watch Dua Lipa & Cher Meet For The First Time

By Rebekah Gonzalez

March 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Pop music fans were ecstatic to see two iconic pop stars meet face-to-face for the first time ever. On Thursday, March 9th, Dua Lipa and the legendary Cher were seated next to each other at the Versace Fall Winter 2023/24 Show in West Hollywood, California. A video of the two of them meeting was captured and reshared by the pop culture Twitter account Pop Base.

In the video, Cher approaches Dua who gets up from her seat and sweetly says, "Hi. It's so nice to meet you," before shaking Cher's hand. The two then sit down and get ready for the show. Lil Nas X can also be seen just outside of the frame, sitting next to Dua.

Cher attended the fashion show with her boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards and she recently revealed that the two are working on new music together. "I'm going to England to make two albums," Cher told E! "Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I'm pretty excited about that. He's a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I'm happy about that."

While this week marked the first face-to-face meeting between Cher and Dua, the "Believe" singer did acknowledge Dua in a tweet from 2022. After a tweet calling Dua the "Cher of our generation" went viral, Cher responded by asking, "How many [years] are in a generation," with a thinking face emoji.

As for Dua, she's been laying low since her massively successful Future Nostalgia Tour wrapped up over the holidays. However, we'll be seeing more of her later in the year as she was revealed as the co-chair for this year's Met Gala.

