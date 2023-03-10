Iconic Duo: Watch Dua Lipa & Cher Meet For The First Time

Pop music fans were ecstatic to see two iconic pop stars meet face-to-face for the first time ever. On Thursday, March 9th, Dua Lipa and the legendary Cher were seated next to each other at the Versace Fall Winter 2023/24 Show in West Hollywood, California. A video of the two of them meeting was captured and reshared by the pop culture Twitter account Pop Base.

In the video, Cher approaches Dua who gets up from her seat and sweetly says, "Hi. It's so nice to meet you," before shaking Cher's hand. The two then sit down and get ready for the show. Lil Nas X can also be seen just outside of the frame, sitting next to Dua.