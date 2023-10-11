Offset Speaks On His Relationship With Quavo, Cardi B and More

"I was in Paris during Fashion Week and they called and I wasn't sure at the time because it was like running away from reality," Offset explained. "I had talked to Pharrell. We was sitting at a show, and I was telling him like 'Man I don't know if I should do it because it just ain't gonna be right. I'm scared it's going to put me back in that moment.' He was like 'Nah you gotta do that for the world and him and y'all legacy.'"



Offset went on to explain that the performance was "a cleanser" for him and Quavo. They only got to practice their performance once, but clearly it was enough to make an unforgettable moment. He also explained that he and Quavo are on good terms, but they don't allow their discussions to be made public. As far as new music goes, Offset said that there's a chance that they'll get back in the studio again in the future, but don't expect a new Migos album anytime soon.



The "Jealousy" rapper also discussed how Cardi B has motivated him in his own career, and reflected on the drama between him and Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty. Check out the full interview below.

