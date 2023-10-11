Prince William recently gave some insight into his home life with wife Kate Middleton. While participating in a mental health forum on BBC Radio 1 this week, the Prince and Princess of Wales were asked what they would be having for dinner when they returned to their home in Windsor.

That led Prince William and Kate into a hilarious interaction. "Are you cooking?" Kate asked William per People. "No, I think it will probably be a curry won’t it tonight?" he said, to which Kate responded playfully, "So you’re looking to me?" The Prince of Wales added, "It depends what time we get back," before Kate stepped in again, "Yeah, it probably will be a curry or teriyaki salmon, something like that."

The hosts of the show, Jordan North and Vick Hope, then asked the royal couple if they liked their curries spicy or mild. Prince William confessed, "I can't do too much spice, I start sweating. It’s not attractive." Kate then revealed that she has to adjust her cooking because of her husband's sensitivity to spice. "Whereas I like the spice so I have to sort of cook the curry and then add the spice, extra spice at the end," she shared.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' appearance on the radio show was part of the mental health forum with charity The Mix which took place on World Mental Health Day (October 10th). Earlier in the day, Kate told the crowd, "Today, more people feel empowered to talk about their mental health than ever before," per People. "This is a major step forward. William and I continue to be inspired to see young people, like you all here today, leading this charge – being particularly brave in having some of those conversations yourselves. As a generation, you value and talk more about your mental health than any before you – something we truly admire and applaud."