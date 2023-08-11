Kate Middleton Receives New Titles From King Charles III

Kate Middleton has received a new title. On Friday, August 11th, King Charles III announced new military appointments for several working members of the royal family. The Princess of Wales was one of the nine royal family members to receive a new title in addition to the King himself, Queen Camilla, her husband Prince William, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Prince Richard, and Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester per People.

“Following His Majesty’s Accession, The King is pleased to announce further military appointments for working Members of the Royal Family,” Buckingham Palace wrote in an announcement. “The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty’s reign.”

Middleton will now be the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards, and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby. According to People, the last appointment is sentimental for the Princess since one of her grandfathers served in the Royal Air Force. Plus, her husband Prince William few as a RAF Search and Rescue pilot from 2010 to 2013.

The Prince of Wales's new titles include Colonel-in-Chief, The Mercian Regiment; Colonel-in-Chief, The Army Air Corps; and Royal Honorary Air Commodore, RAF Valley. His father King Charles became Head of the Armed Forces following the death of Queen Elizabeth and is now Sponsor of the HMS Queen Elizabeth, Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Tank Regiment, Captain General of the Royal Artillery, Captain General of the Honourable Artillery Company, Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Marham and Air Commodore-in-Chief of RAF Regiment.