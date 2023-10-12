Bigfoot Filmed In Colorado, US Forest Service Isn't Sure What Video Shows

The debate over the existence of Bigfoot has raged on for years. In that time, there have been thousands of sightings and hundreds of photos and videos, but the majority of them are either hoaxes, or blurry and hard to see. Well now, there's been another sighting and it was filmed in one of the clearest videos of a Sasquatch ever.

It comes from Shannon and Stetson Parker, a couple who were riding on the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad train in Colorado this past weekend. As they looked out the window for elk in the beautiful landscape of the San Juan National Forest, they spotted some movement. Their neighbor began filming while the Parkers took photos, but it wasn't an elk. Instead, it was what looks like a Bigfoot walking, noticing the train and then squatting down to blend in with the environment.