Kesha Reveals She Was Recently 'Dumped For The First Time' In Her Life
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 12, 2023
Kesha got a bit vulnerable about her love on Twitter last night. On Wednesday evening (October 11th), the pop star revealed that she had just been dumped. "I just got dumped for the first time… in my LIFE… Can you believe it? We’re all f—ed," Kesha wrote on Twitter. Fans immediately flocked to the comments section to hype up the singer. "Noooo you’ll be fine Kesha!! LIFE will only get better," one fan sweetly wrote. "Who would dump Kesha ??? They fumbled that," another wrote.
A few fans urged Kesha to not dwell on the breakup. "Time to move on girl, we are here," one fan wrote with a heart emoji. And it seems the singer took that advice because her follow-up tweet was pretty hilarious. "I mostly want a sugar daddy," Kesha said about her next relationship. "Sounds fun. DM me."
I just got dumped for the first time… in my LIFE… Can you believe it?— kesha (@KeshaRose) October 11, 2023
We’re all fucked.
I mostly want a sugar daddy. Sounds fun. DM me.— kesha (@KeshaRose) October 11, 2023
Kesha is currently gearing up to hit the road on The Only Love Tour, which kicks off later this week. In September, she revealed that she was changing the tour name from the original "Gag Order Tour" to The Only Love Tour and she explained her reasoning. "My animals. My fans. This has been a truly transformative year. And we have a LOT of overdue celebrating to do together," she wrote at the time. "I’ve decided to change the name of my fall tour from ‘The Gag Order Tour' to the ‘THE ONLY LOVE TOUR.' Life is too short, and I want to celebrate the freedom and love in my life with all of you. LET'S DO THIS. Only love can save us now."
The Only Love Tour with opener Jake Wesley Rogers will kick off in Dallas, Texas on October 15 before wrapping up in Los Angeles, California on November 18. For tickets and more information head to keshaofficial.com/tour.