Kesha Reveals She Was Recently 'Dumped For The First Time' In Her Life

Kesha got a bit vulnerable about her love on Twitter last night. On Wednesday evening (October 11th), the pop star revealed that she had just been dumped. "I just got dumped for the first time… in my LIFE… Can you believe it? We’re all f—ed," Kesha wrote on Twitter. Fans immediately flocked to the comments section to hype up the singer. "Noooo you’ll be fine Kesha!! LIFE will only get better," one fan sweetly wrote. "Who would dump Kesha ??? They fumbled that," another wrote.

A few fans urged Kesha to not dwell on the breakup. "Time to move on girl, we are here," one fan wrote with a heart emoji. And it seems the singer took that advice because her follow-up tweet was pretty hilarious. "I mostly want a sugar daddy," Kesha said about her next relationship. "Sounds fun. DM me."