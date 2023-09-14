Kesha Changes Name Of Her 'Gag Order' Tour After A 'Transformative Year'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 14, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kesha has changed the name of her tour in support of her latest album Gag Order. On Thursday, September 14th, the singer took to social media to announce that her previously named The Gag Order Tour will now be called The Only Love Tour. She explained the decision in her post writing, "My animals. My fans. This has been a truly transformative year. And we have a LOT of overdue celebrating to do together."

She continued, "I’ve decided to change the name of my fall tour from ‘The Gag Order Tour' to the ‘THE ONLY LOVE TOUR.' Life is too short, and I want to celebrate the freedom and love in my life with all of you. LET'S DO THIS.  Only love can save us now."

The Only Love Tour with opener Jake Wesley Rogers will kick off in Dallas, Texas on October 15 before wrapping up in Los Angeles, California on November 18. For tickets and more information head to keshaofficial.com/tour. Kesha has had an amazing year. After releasing her new album Gag Order in May, she was finally freed from her legal battle with producer Dr. Luke after nearly a decade. "I am humbled and in awe of the support and love y’all have given me. You have held me and carried me through the past 9 years," she wrote in a message to fans on Tuesday, June 17th. "I am so full of light and excitement for the beautiful things to come, for shows to play, and art to make to share with you all."


