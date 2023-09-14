Kesha Changes Name Of Her 'Gag Order' Tour After A 'Transformative Year'

Kesha has changed the name of her tour in support of her latest album Gag Order. On Thursday, September 14th, the singer took to social media to announce that her previously named The Gag Order Tour will now be called The Only Love Tour. She explained the decision in her post writing, "My animals. My fans. This has been a truly transformative year. And we have a LOT of overdue celebrating to do together."

She continued, "I’ve decided to change the name of my fall tour from ‘The Gag Order Tour' to the ‘THE ONLY LOVE TOUR.' Life is too short, and I want to celebrate the freedom and love in my life with all of you. LET'S DO THIS. Only love can save us now."