Kesha Sends Heartfelt Message To Fans After Dr. Luke Trial Ends
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 28, 2023
Kesha is celebrating being free from her legal battle with producer Dr. Luke after nearly a decade. This week, Kesha took to social media to share a heartfelt message with her fanbase, the Animals, and thanked them for continuing to support her.
"I am humbled and in awe of the support and love y’all have given me. You have held me and carried me through the past 9 years," she wrote on Tuesday, June 17th. "I am so full of light and excitement for the beautiful things to come, for shows to play, and art to make to share with you all."
Kesha concluded her post by quoting her own song from her new album Gag Order. "Animals, 'I don’t need much but there’s one thing I can’t lose. All I need is you,'" she said, taking a line from "All I Need Is You."
Last week, the long legal battle between Kesha and Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, came to an end. The two decided to settle the defamation lawsuit which was set to take place in July after an appeals court made it more difficult for Dr. Luke to prove Kesha intentionally defamed him with allegations of sexual assault.
Kesha and Dr. Luke shared their final remarks on the matter in a joint statement shared to social media. "Only god knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened," the singer said. "I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved."