Kesha Sends Heartfelt Message To Fans After Dr. Luke Trial Ends

Kesha is celebrating being free from her legal battle with producer Dr. Luke after nearly a decade. This week, Kesha took to social media to share a heartfelt message with her fanbase, the Animals, and thanked them for continuing to support her.

"I am humbled and in awe of the support and love y’all have given me. You have held me and carried me through the past 9 years," she wrote on Tuesday, June 17th. "I am so full of light and excitement for the beautiful things to come, for shows to play, and art to make to share with you all."

Kesha concluded her post by quoting her own song from her new album Gag Order. "Animals, 'I don’t need much but there’s one thing I can’t lose. All I need is you,'" she said, taking a line from "All I Need Is You."