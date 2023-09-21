Kesha Shares Stunning Cover Of Miley Cyrus' New Song

Kesha is showing some love to fellow pop star Miley Cyrus and her latest single. The "Tik Tok" singer took to TikTok (lol) this week to share a passionate cover of "Used To Be Young," the emotional single Cyrus dropped in late August. "This song is beautiful," Kesha gushed, mentioning Miley in the video's caption.

Fans took to the comments sectiont to let Kesha know how great she sounded on the song. "I have always thought y'all would collab with how y'all are both close to Dolly. I would die for the trifecta. this song was made for you," one fan mused. "A duet between you two and this song would be LIFE CHANGING," another fan added.