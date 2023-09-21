Kesha Shares Stunning Cover Of Miley Cyrus' New Song

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 21, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kesha is showing some love to fellow pop star Miley Cyrus and her latest single. The "Tik Tok" singer took to TikTok (lol) this week to share a passionate cover of "Used To Be Young," the emotional single Cyrus dropped in late August. "This song is beautiful," Kesha gushed, mentioning Miley in the video's caption.

Fans took to the comments sectiont to let Kesha know how great she sounded on the song. "I have always thought y'all would collab with how y'all are both close to Dolly. I would die for the trifecta. this song was made for you," one fan mused. "A duet between you two and this song would be LIFE CHANGING," another fan added.

@kesha

Replying to @messymercurial this song is beautiful @Miley Cyrus

♬ original sound - Kesha

Much like Miley's new song, Kesha's latest album Gag Order also explored her experience as a young woman in the music industry. Next month, the singer will be hitting the road in support of the album. On Thursday, September 14th, the singer took to social media to announce that her previously named The Gag Order Tour will now be called The Only Love Tour. She explained the decision in her post writing, "My animals. My fans. This has been a truly transformative year. And we have a LOT of overdue celebrating to do together."

She continued, "I’ve decided to change the name of my fall tour from ‘The Gag Order Tour' to the ‘THE ONLY LOVE TOUR.' Life is too short, and I want to celebrate the freedom and love in my life with all of you. LET'S DO THIS. Only love can save us now." For tickets and more information head to keshaofficial.com/tour.

