Blink-182 Reminisce About Getting Drunk And Falling In Love

Blink-182 are all up in their feelings in "FELL IN LOVE," the latest single off ONE MORE TIME...

The song sees Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge reminisce about falling in love as they ask in the chorus: "Do you remember the time when we first met? / You were at a party with your ex / I said, 'Hello' then I got drunk / Do you remember the time we fell in love?"

The romantic track is the fourth offering off the upcoming album, following lead-single "EDGING," "MORE THAN YOU KNOW," the title track and "DANCE WITH ME."

ONE MORE TIME... is slated for an October 20 release and marks the first blink album with Tom DeLonge since 2011's Neighborhoods. Listen to "FELL IN LOVE" above.

Last year, Tom declared that this was blink's best album yet. "This is the best album we’ve ever made. Buckle up," he wrote on Twitter at the time. "I’m personally tripping and so proud of what we have created TOGETHER. As one unified force of fun, eternal youth, and most of all- close friends."

The sentiment mirrors what he said when "EDGING" was released a year ago, writing: "I’m so happy about the response to EDGING! It’s a perfect, fun, and cool way to remind everybody that we are not only back but having a f**king blast AGAIN. And, the other songs on this album are so progressive, and so f**king cool, I cannot wait for you all to hear what I (and we) personally are so f**king proud of. Mark, Travis and I have written an album that I believe people are going to be blown away by. I’m holding my breath - and, I literally can’t wait for you guys to hear the diverse, sprawling, and hard-hitting, songs that show so much growth. Game on, f**kers."