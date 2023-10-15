Jessica Simpson Reacts To Being Mistaken For Britney Spears By A Fan
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 15, 2023
Jessica Simpson had an awkward fan encounter recently. Over the weekend, the star took to Instagram to share that she was approached by a fan in a parking lot but when they asked for an autograph, they weren't aware they had mistaken her for another 2000s star.
"The face when someone in the parking lot at the mall asks you for your autograph, but expects you to sign it Britney Spears 😜," Simpson wrote alongside a photo of her and her daughter Maxwell Drew making shocked faces at the camera. Fans took to the comments section to react to the awkward fan encounter. "You both are beautiful and icons," one fan wrote, with another adding, "Lol, sorry you get that a lot. You are perfect as Jessica Simpson!"
Simpson may have to start fielding more mistaken autograph requests from fans as Spears prepares to release her highly-anticipated memoir later this month. The Woman in Me is set to release on October 24th and will cover Britney's experience as a child star and her 13-year conservatorship.
Last week, Spears revealed that actress Michelle Williams will narrate the audiobook. Many female celebrities were interested in doing the voiceover but Spears's team and publishers chose Williams because of the "tremendous amount of class and elegance” and her own family history. “There was a mutual attraction from all sides based on Britney’s powerful narrative and what Britney went through and Michelle’s own integrity and history with her own emancipation issues,” an insider told Page Six.