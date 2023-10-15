Jessica Simpson Reacts To Being Mistaken For Britney Spears By A Fan

Jessica Simpson had an awkward fan encounter recently. Over the weekend, the star took to Instagram to share that she was approached by a fan in a parking lot but when they asked for an autograph, they weren't aware they had mistaken her for another 2000s star.

"The face when someone in the parking lot at the mall asks you for your autograph, but expects you to sign it Britney Spears 😜," Simpson wrote alongside a photo of her and her daughter Maxwell Drew making shocked faces at the camera. Fans took to the comments section to react to the awkward fan encounter. "You both are beautiful and icons," one fan wrote, with another adding, "Lol, sorry you get that a lot. You are perfect as Jessica Simpson!"