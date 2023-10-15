Update On Olympian Mary Lou Retton's Health Battle

Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton has made "remarkable" progress as she continues to battle a rare form of pneumonia, according to a statement shared by her family.

"We're thrilled to share some uplifting news," the statement reads in a post shared by her daughter, Shayla Kelley Schrepfer, on Instagram Saturday (October 14). "Mom's progress is truly remarkable. Prayers have been felt and are being answered.

"Although she remains in ICU, her path to recovery is steadily progressing. Her fighting spirit is truly shining!

"Her breathing is becoming stronger, and her reliance on machines is diminishing.

"Though it's a lengthy journey, witnessing these improvements is incredibly heartening! She's beginning to respond to treatments.

"One more, we extend heartfelt gratitude for your overwhelming love and support."