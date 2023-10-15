Update On Olympian Mary Lou Retton's Health Battle
By Jason Hall
October 15, 2023
Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton has made "remarkable" progress as she continues to battle a rare form of pneumonia, according to a statement shared by her family.
"We're thrilled to share some uplifting news," the statement reads in a post shared by her daughter, Shayla Kelley Schrepfer, on Instagram Saturday (October 14). "Mom's progress is truly remarkable. Prayers have been felt and are being answered.
"Although she remains in ICU, her path to recovery is steadily progressing. Her fighting spirit is truly shining!
"Her breathing is becoming stronger, and her reliance on machines is diminishing.
"Though it's a lengthy journey, witnessing these improvements is incredibly heartening! She's beginning to respond to treatments.
"One more, we extend heartfelt gratitude for your overwhelming love and support."
Last week, Retton's other daughter, former LSU gymnast McKenna Kelley, revealed that her mother was "fighting for her life" while battling "a very rare form of pneumonia" in a Spotfund fundraiser launched on Tuesday (October 10).
Mary Lou Retton, one of the greatest names in U.S. Olympic history, “has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life,” according to her daughter McKenna Kelley’s Instagram story. “She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now.” pic.twitter.com/9LnwOJNP1J— Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) October 10, 2023
"My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life. She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now," Kelley wrote. "Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she not insured.
"We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill.
"ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!"
Retton, 55, is one of the most decorated American gymnasts in history, having won five medals at the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, which included becoming the first American woman to win the individual all-around competition. The West Virginia native appeared in several film and television show and served as an ambassador to the sport, as well as the President's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports during former President George W. Bush's administration, following the conclusion of her gymnastics career.
The fundraiser for Retton's medical expenses quickly exceeded its $50,000 goal, with more than $433,000 raised as of Sunday (October 15) morning.