Jung Kook's 'GOLDEN' Tracklist Includes Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, & More

On Tuesday, October 3rd, the BTS member revealed that his album Golden would drop in exactly one month on November 3rd. In a press release for the project, it was explained that the album's title comes from "the golden moments of Jung Kook as a solo artist. Known as the ‘Golden Maknae’ (‘golden youngest’ in Korean) of BTS, Jung Kook is set to unveil a new release with his unique timbre that will captivate listeners worldwide," per Billboard.

When Jung Kook dropped "Seven" back in July, he talked about his vision for his official solo debut. "It’s my official solo debut, so everything is a challenge and feels new and fresh," he said in the translated interview with Variety at the time. "Of course, I think a lot about delivering good music and performance while working on my music. But above all, as this is my first step forward in the spotlight as a solo artist, I want to show a more mature and grown version of myself."