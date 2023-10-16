Jung Kook's 'GOLDEN' Tracklist Includes Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, & More

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 16, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Jung Kook has unveiled the full tracklist for his forthcoming debut solo album and you might recognize a handful of names. In addition to his previously released collaborations with rappers Latto ("Seven") and Jack Harlow ("3D"), the BTS member will also team up with DJ Snake and Major Lazer on his debut solo album GOLDEN.

The producer and writing credits also feature some big names including Ed Sheeran, Jon Bellion, Diplo, and Shawn Mendes. In addition to the previously released singles, there are eight more unheard songs on the album, including the track "Standing Next To You" which has been marked as the "Main Track." Check out the full tracklist of songs below:

  1. "3D" (feat. Jack Harlow)
  2. "Seven" (feat. Latto) - Explicit Ver.
  3. "Yes or No"
  4. "Please Don't Change" (feat. DJ Snake)
  5. "Somebody"
  6. "Shot Glass of Tears"
  7. "Closer to You" (feat. Major Lazer)
  8. "Standing Next To You"
  9. "Hate You"
  10. "Too Sad to Dance"
  11. "Seven" (feat. Latto) - Clean Ver.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, the BTS member revealed that his album Golden would drop in exactly one month on November 3rd. In a press release for the project, it was explained that the album's title comes from "the golden moments of Jung Kook as a solo artist. Known as the ‘Golden Maknae’ (‘golden youngest’ in Korean) of BTS, Jung Kook is set to unveil a new release with his unique timbre that will captivate listeners worldwide," per Billboard.

When Jung Kook dropped "Seven" back in July, he talked about his vision for his official solo debut. "It’s my official solo debut, so everything is a challenge and feels new and fresh," he said in the translated interview with Variety at the time. "Of course, I think a lot about delivering good music and performance while working on my music. But above all, as this is my first step forward in the spotlight as a solo artist, I want to show a more mature and grown version of myself."

