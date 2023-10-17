NFL Legend Terrell Owens Struck By Car After Pickup Basketball Game

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens was reportedly hit by a car Monday (October 16) night, law enforcement sources told TMZ Sports on Tuesday (October 17).

Owens, 49, reportedly got into an argument with another man during a pickup basketball game in Calabasas before the man got into his vehicle and drove it into Owens' knee. The NFL legend didn't acquire medical attention, according to the law enforcement sources.

Officers reportedly took a report for assault with a deadly weapon, however, no arrests have been made in relation to the incident as of Tuesday morning and an investigation is ongoing. Owens was previously involved in another strange incident in which he claimed to have acted in self-defense after a video showed him punch a man in a CVS Pharmacy parking lot last November.

The footage, which was initially shared by TMZ Sports, showed a physical altercation between Owens and another man in Inglewood. Owens said he was first approached by a person who identified himself as a fan of the San Francisco 49ers, one of his former NFL teams, and they exchanged pleasantries before a second individual came up and threatened the 49ers fan, which resulted in all three men stepping outside of the store.