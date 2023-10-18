Any child of Paris Hilton is bound to be just as fabulous as the heiress herself, and if her son's first word is any indication, he is on his way to being just like his mom.

The "Stars Are Blind" singer stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (October 17) where she talked more about her 9-month-old son Phoenix, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum, per Entertainment Tonight. One topic of discussion was Phoenix's first word. While most babies start speaking with words like "mama" or "dada," Hilton's little one took a page out of her book.

When host Jimmy Fallon asked whether her son's first word was "mama," she said, "No, it was 'yas' ... Yas, wonder who he got that from."

The Simple Life alum also opened up about the moment she surprised her mother, Kathy Hilton, with her newborn son, keeping his arrival into the world incredibly private as she and Reum welcomed him via surrogate because she knew even her mom wouldn't be able to keep it a secret.

"Nobody knew about Phoenix besides Carter and I. None of my friends, none of my family, no one knew," she said. She recalled the moment her mom and son met for the first time, "I came in and I had Phoenix under a blanket. I said, 'I have two surprises for you.' The first I gave her a baby blue Chanel bag because, you know, who could be mad after getting Chanel? And then I said, 'Here's the second surprise.' And the blanket came down."

Hilton didn't share her mom's exact reaction, but she did call it "such a special moment" that was "emotional."

Check out the full interview in the video below.