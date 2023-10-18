Peter Gabriel Announces Release Date Of First Album In 21 Years
By Logan DeLoye
October 18, 2023
After nearly a year's worth of full moon releases, the wait is finally over.
Peter Gabriel revealed the official release date of his highly-anticipated album, i/o, on Wednesday (October 18th), and we can hardly wait for its arrival! The timeless standout plans to share the 12-track record with the world on December 1st. Gabriel took to social media to detail his excitement about the upcoming release, stating that he is ready for each single to embark on its "journey out into the world."
"After a years worth of full moon releases, I’m very happy to see all these new songs back together on the good ship i/o and ready for their journey out into the world."
i/o will feature a Bright-Side and Dark-Side stereo mix and a "3D immersive" In-Side Mix. The cosmic record will be available to stream online and purchase as a CD, CD + Blu-ray, and double vinyl LP.
Upon release of the title track in April of 2023, Gabriel sat down with Louder Sound to detail key themes present throughout the album.
"This month the song is i/o and i/o means input / output. You see it on the back of a lot of electrical equipment and it just triggered some ideas about the stuff we put in and pull out of ourselves, in physical and non-physical ways. That was the starting point of this idea and then trying to talk about the interconnectedness of everything. The older I get, I probably don't get any smarter, but I have learned a few things and it makes a lot of sense to me that we are not these independent islands that we like to think we are, that we are part of a whole."
Gabriel is currently on his first solo tour in over a decade and is set to perform at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, tonight (October 18)! Interested individuals can pre-order i/o now.