Peter Gabriel Announces Release Date Of First Album In 21 Years

After nearly a year's worth of full moon releases, the wait is finally over.

Peter Gabriel revealed the official release date of his highly-anticipated album, i/o, on Wednesday (October 18th), and we can hardly wait for its arrival! The timeless standout plans to share the 12-track record with the world on December 1st. Gabriel took to social media to detail his excitement about the upcoming release, stating that he is ready for each single to embark on its "journey out into the world."

"After a years worth of full moon releases, I’m very happy to see all these new songs back together on the good ship i/o and ready for their journey out into the world."

i/o will feature a Bright-Side and Dark-Side stereo mix and a "3D immersive" In-Side Mix. The cosmic record will be available to stream online and purchase as a CD, CD + Blu-ray, and double vinyl LP.