Khloé Kardashian Calls Out Kris Jenner For Cheating On Late Dad Robert Sr.

Khloe Kardashian is getting ready to confront her mom, Kris Jenner, in an upcoming episode of The Kardashians. In the preview for next Thursday's episode, Khloe called out Kris for her past infidelity while she was married to the late Robert Kardashian Sr.

In the preview, it seems like the Good American founder is trying to get some insight into cheating after the drama with the father of her children, Tristan Thompson. "What was your mindset when you cheated?” Khloe asks Kris, who seems shocked, per People. "You're asking me?" Khloe then hits back, "Who the f— else am I talking to?"

Kris and Robert were married from July 1978 to March 1991 and had four children together: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Robert Kardashian Jr. Robert gained national attention as an attorney on the infamous 1994 O.J. Simpson murder trail. Years later, he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer and passed away shortly after on September 30th, 2003, at the age of 59. When Kourtney married Travis Barker last year, Kris surprised her daughter with the wedding ring from her late ex-husband. "When my dad died, I remember thinking I never want to get married because my dad isn't there to walk me down the aisle," Kourtney opened up in the Hulu special 'Til Death Do Us Part . "So that gift meant so much."

In a confessional in the preview, Khloe continues to talk about her situation with Tristan. "I think we have more things to work out," she said. "Where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream on Hulu on Thursdays.