Winning Illinois Lottery Ticket With Large Jackpot To Expire Soon

Could you be the unsuspecting winner of $100,000?

A winning Powerball ticket purchased in Illinois in November of 2022 will expire next month if the person who purchased it does not come forward soon. According to a press release, the Illinois Lottery is searching for the owner of a winning $100,000 ticket that is set to expire on November 7th. The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven located at 1680 Montgomery Road in Aurora. The lucky individual, who (as of October 18, 2023) has no idea how lucky they actually are, guessed four numbers correctly to win the $100,000 prize. The winning numbers for the drawing that took place on November 7th, 2022 drawing were "2-11-22-35-60 and Powerball 23."

The Illinois Lottery is encouraging anyone who purchased a Powerball ticket for that particular drawing to check their coat pockets, gloveboxes, purses, and any other locations where they may have misplaced an old lottery ticket, as it could be a winner! If the lottery ticket goes unclaimed past its expiration date, the $100,000 will go toward the state’s Common School Fund.

The winner has three weeks to claim the ticket before it expires. To view the full list of unclaimed lottery prizes in Illinois visit Illinoislottery.com.