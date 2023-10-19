Drew Barrymore Breaks Down During Emotional Reunion With Audience Member
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 19, 2023
The Drew Barrymore Show is back for season 4 and it's already off to an emotional start. In a new clip shared to the talk show's Instagram, host Drew Barrymore has an unexpected reunion with an audience member who was her flight attendant and comforted her shortly after she quit drinking.
After Barrymore left the stage to stand in front of the audience, the flight attendant told her, "I was your flight attendant four years ago, and here I am crying on your show now. We sat in my galley, and you cried and cried because you were going through so much. And here I am at your show now!" Drew got visibly emotional after remembering the interaction and went into the stands to hug the woman and asked if she could sit down and talk for a bit.
Drew went on to open up about her battle with alcoholism. "Yeah. That was a really, really hard year," she said with her voice breaking. "It was actually the year I stopped drinking. You know when you stop drinking it's not like all your problems go away. There's a ton of work to be done. It's a way to honor yourself and be consistent and let the room in for other things." She continued, "But doesn't it seem like that biggest first step is the awareness of, the not in denial, the listening to the thing. I knew for me, my number one problem in life, and it could be different for everyone, but mine just happened to be drinking. Alcohol was a poison for me and I turned to it because I didn't want to feel. I felt better when I drank."
In past interviews, Barrymore has said she didn't step away from alcohol immediately and it wasn't until she landed her talk show in 2019 that she began to cut back.