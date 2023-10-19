Drew Barrymore Breaks Down During Emotional Reunion With Audience Member

Drew went on to open up about her battle with alcoholism. "Yeah. That was a really, really hard year," she said with her voice breaking. "It was actually the year I stopped drinking. You know when you stop drinking it's not like all your problems go away. There's a ton of work to be done. It's a way to honor yourself and be consistent and let the room in for other things." She continued, "But doesn't it seem like that biggest first step is the awareness of, the not in denial, the listening to the thing. I knew for me, my number one problem in life, and it could be different for everyone, but mine just happened to be drinking. Alcohol was a poison for me and I turned to it because I didn't want to feel. I felt better when I drank."

In past interviews, Barrymore has said she didn't step away from alcohol immediately and it wasn't until she landed her talk show in 2019 that she began to cut back.