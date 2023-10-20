Adele Announces End Of 'Weekends With Adele' Residency

Adele has announced that her popular Las Vegas residency Weekends with Adele will come to an end in 2024. On Friday, October 20th, the Grammy winner took to Instagram to announce that the "Final shows" of the residency will take place in the new year and run until June.

Tickets for the final shows go on sale next Thursday, October 26th. Adele has yet to share the exact dates for her final run of performances at the Colosseum, but fans can stay up to date with new information and register for tickets at registration.ticketmaster.com/adele. Adele's first-ever residency kicked off back in November 2022.