Adele Announces End Of 'Weekends With Adele' Residency
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 20, 2023
Adele has announced that her popular Las Vegas residency Weekends with Adele will come to an end in 2024. On Friday, October 20th, the Grammy winner took to Instagram to announce that the "Final shows" of the residency will take place in the new year and run until June.
Tickets for the final shows go on sale next Thursday, October 26th. Adele has yet to share the exact dates for her final run of performances at the Colosseum, but fans can stay up to date with new information and register for tickets at registration.ticketmaster.com/adele. Adele's first-ever residency kicked off back in November 2022.
Since beginning on November 18th, 2022, the English singer has often made headlines for her banter with the audience. Just this past weekend, Adele revealed to her fans that she quit drinking alcohol three months ago. After spotting a fan drinking a whiskey sour, Adele admitted that she was "very, very jealous."
“I stopped drinking maybe like three and a half months ago,” she at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “It's boring! Oh my god, it's boring." Adele went on to reveal that she used to drink a lot. "I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s, but I miss it so much," the singer said. At another show, she convinced fans that she secretly married her boyfriend Rich Paul after calling him her "husband" when a fan asked the singer for her hand in marriage. However, they have yet to officially confirm if the speculation is true.