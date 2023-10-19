Adele Reveals She Quit Drinking: 'I Was Borderline Alcoholic'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 19, 2023
Adele has revealed that she recently quit drinking. During a recent performance of her Las Vegas residency Weekends with Adele, the Grammy winner opened up to her audience about why she decided to stop drinking three months ago. After spotting a fan drinking a whiskey sour, Adele admitted that she was "very, very jealous."
“I stopped drinking maybe like three and a half months ago,” she at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “It's boring! Oh my god, it's boring." Adele went on to reveal that she used to drink a lot. "I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s, but I miss it so much," the singer said.
Adele talking to her lottery seat winners about not drinking + “ I just realised my chicken fillets moved out of place n it looks like I’ve got 3 boobs ” 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/eT9bh7jRlQ— A🤍 (@adelesgolden) October 14, 2023
Adele has discussed her relationship with alcohol in previous interviews. “I’ve always had a very close relationship with alcohol,” she told Vogue back in 2021. “I was always very fascinated by alcohol. It’s what kept my dad from me. So I always wanted to know what was so great about it.”
In other Adele news, fans are convinced that she and her boyfriend Rich Paul have secretly married each other. Earlier this month, Paul weighed in on the rumors that he and Adele secretly married each other this year. During his recent interviews, the sports agent avoided giving straight answers about their relationship status. While talking with The Breakfast Club, the sports agent refused to answer when Charlamagne tha God asked if the two were married. "Life is good, Charlamagne," he said. "Live is very good."