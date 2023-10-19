Adele Reveals She Quit Drinking: 'I Was Borderline Alcoholic'

Adele has revealed that she recently quit drinking. During a recent performance of her Las Vegas residency Weekends with Adele, the Grammy winner opened up to her audience about why she decided to stop drinking three months ago. After spotting a fan drinking a whiskey sour, Adele admitted that she was "very, very jealous."

“I stopped drinking maybe like three and a half months ago,” she at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “It's boring! Oh my god, it's boring." Adele went on to reveal that she used to drink a lot. "I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s, but I miss it so much," the singer said.