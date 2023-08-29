Adele Reveals She Collapsed Backstage During Las Vegas Residency

Adele recently revealed that she collapsed backstage during a show of her Las Vegas residency. At a recent Weekends with Adele show, the singer told fans that she fell and was unable to move due to a flare-up of her spinal condition. “They picked my whole body up off the floor,” Adele told fans per The Sun. She also had to take a break during that show to make sure nothing like that would happen again. "I am going to sit down and rest my sciatica," she said.

Earlier this year, the Grammy winner opened up about the physical stress she was under while performing her popular Las Vegas show. "I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica," Adele told fans back in January. Later on she shared, "I have got really bad sciatica in my left leg and my L5 disc is not f—g there anymore. It’s worn away." The 35-year-old went on to ask the crowd, "Is anyone else kind of my age starting getting bad knees?"

Adele has alluded to her physical pain before. In a 2022 interview with The Face, Adele shared, "I’ve been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really. It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture." She also added that she'd slipped discs in her back before. "I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out. In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had c-section, my core was useless," Adele explained. "But where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back don’t play up as much."