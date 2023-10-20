City Girls Release Their New Album 'RAW' With Juicy J, Lil Durk & More

"It's called RAW," JT said about the album during an interview at the event. "Is it rich or real but its both," Caresha added. "It's rich real a** wh***s."



The album arrives at a pivotal time in the duo's career. While cooking up the album over the past two years or so, both Caresha and JT have stablished fairly successful solo careers. Yung Miami has dropped several solo collaborations, and became a fierce icon in the media industry with her award-winning podcast Caresha Please. Meanwhile, JT has also knocked out some stellar collaborations with Summer Walker and Nicki Minaj. She also recently detailed her intentions for a full-blown solo career.



“Even though I’m working hard, sometimes it just don’t be feeling like enough," she told Kali Uchis earlier this month. "I think that’s because I have yet to be in a place that I’m individually solidified. The City Girls’ next album is about to drop, and I want to put out that project and then sort everything out individually."



Listen to RAW below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE