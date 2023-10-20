P!NK Reveals 'Family Medical Emergency' After Postponing More Shows

P!nk has revealed the "family medical emergency" that caused her to postpone two of her tour dates earlier this week. On Thursday night (October 19th), the singer took to Instagram to reveal that she has a respiratory infection and it's forcing her to postpone more shows this weekend.

“I am deeply sorry to share that I have a respiratory infection and my doctor has advised that I am unable to perform at the Vancouver shows on Friday and Saturday," P!nk wrote in the statement. "Live Nation is working on new dates to reschedule the shows. I am very much looking forward to performing in Vancouver and putting on an incredible show for everyone. In the meantime, I wish everyone good health and am sending lots of love.”