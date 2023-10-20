P!NK Reveals 'Family Medical Emergency' After Postponing More Shows
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 20, 2023
P!nk has revealed the "family medical emergency" that caused her to postpone two of her tour dates earlier this week. On Thursday night (October 19th), the singer took to Instagram to reveal that she has a respiratory infection and it's forcing her to postpone more shows this weekend.
“I am deeply sorry to share that I have a respiratory infection and my doctor has advised that I am unable to perform at the Vancouver shows on Friday and Saturday," P!nk wrote in the statement. "Live Nation is working on new dates to reschedule the shows. I am very much looking forward to performing in Vancouver and putting on an incredible show for everyone. In the meantime, I wish everyone good health and am sending lots of love.”
The update comes after P!nk shared with fans on Monday, October 16th, that she would be postponing her shows on Wednesday and Thursday. “Family medical issues require our immediate attention. I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused,” she wrote at the time. “I am sending nothing but love and health to all.”
P!nk is currently on her Trustfall Tour which kicked off just last week on October 12th. She's expected to return to the stage on Friday, October 20th, for her show in Vancouver, Canada. The North American leg of her tour, which is in support of her latest album TRUSTFALL, is set to conclude on November 28th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She'll then move on to the European leg in the spring of 2024.