NFL Legend Shares Photo With Taylor Swift Before Chiefs Game
By Jason Hall
October 22, 2023
An NFL legend shared a photo with pop superstar Taylor Swift prior to the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday (October 22).
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar shared a photo of himself with Swift on his X account Sunday (October 22) afternoon.
"Watching the Browns game with @taylorswift13 pre KC game. Tough to see Deshaun [Watson] Hurt!!! https://kosarwellness.com," Kosar wrote.
Kosar shared an earlier video of himself standing in front of a private jet claiming he was on his way to the Chargers-Chiefs game earlier in the day. CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson also reported that Swift was "expected" to be in attendance for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's game at Arrowhead Stadium.
"For those asking #TravisKelce told me he expects #TaylorSwift to be in the stadium today. Of course it could change but it would be her first CBS game," Wolfson wrote on her X account hours before kickoff.
Swift attended three of Kelce's last four games, which included the Chiefs' 'Thursday Night Football' win against the Denver Broncos in Week 6. The All-Pro tight end recorded nine receptions for 124 yards while Swift was seen in a luxury suite with his parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, as well as hugging Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in celebration after Kelce's big first down reception.
Last weekend, Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, were seen holding hands as they left The Waverly Inn in the West Village on Sunday (October 15), one night after both made surprise cameos on the 'Saturday Night Live' Season 49 premiere and attended the show's overnight afterparty at Catch Steak together. The tight end was also spotted on the sidelines at MetLife Stadium to support his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, during his game against the New York Jets earlier in the evening, which Swift reportedly didn't attend.
The couple was reported to have been seen kissing and getting "handsy" during the 'SNL' afterparty at Catch Steak in the meatpacking district of New York City early Sunday morning.
“Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other, even kissing throughout the night,” an insider told Page Six.
Videos shared online showed Kelce and Swift walking hand in hand as they entered the restaurant at around 2:20 a.m. Kelce was reported to have had his hand around Swift's waist throughout the night before both left at around 4:00 a.m.
Both Kelce and Swift made surprise appearances on the 'SNL' premiere, with Kelce making a cameo in a skit parodying FOX Sports' coverage of their relationship and Swift introducing her friend, rapper Ice Spice, who served as the show's musical performer.
Last month, TMZ reported that Swift and Kelce hung out "several times" in a "very private setting" prior to the singer attending three of the Chiefs' last four games.