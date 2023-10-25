Nicki Minaj Explains Why She Changed Her Album Release Date Again

Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 will now arrive on her birthday, December 8. The project was originally set to drop on October 20 but she pushed the album back when she announced the album title over the summer. She set the new date for November 17, which is also the same day that Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz are dropping their joint album Welcome 2 ColleGrove. Minaj emphasized that she made her decision to move her album back before Wayne and 2 Chainz announced their album.



“It’s been changed for some time now behind the scenes," Minaj said. "As you can tell, Weezy and 2 Chainz, they announced their date, and you know how me and Weezy play... He would never do that if that was my album date, so I wanted to make sure you guys were aware of that. ‘Cause I saw some of you guys questioning that.”



Although her album won't drop next month, Minaj promised her fans that November 17 will still be a "major Pink Friday." She plans to announce her upcoming tour on that day.