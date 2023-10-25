Nicki Minaj Explains Why She Changed Her Album Release Date Again
By Tony M. Centeno
October 25, 2023
Nicki Minaj has pushed her album back again.
On Tuesday, October 24, the "Barbie World" rapper announced that she will not drop her upcoming studio album Pink Friday 2 on her rescheduled date as planned. Minaj went live on Instagram and explained that she made the decision to push the release date awhile ago due to shipping issues for the vinyl copies of her album.
“We ended up not being able to get the vinyls in time for first week, and they were actually available for December 1st, the following week,” Minaj explained. “So, I chose between December 1st and my birthday, and I chose my birthday.”
Nicki Minaj changed the release date of the album to December 8 on her birthday pic.twitter.com/mW7C4RhbUf— ONIKA MARAJ (@reyhvnne) October 25, 2023
Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 will now arrive on her birthday, December 8. The project was originally set to drop on October 20 but she pushed the album back when she announced the album title over the summer. She set the new date for November 17, which is also the same day that Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz are dropping their joint album Welcome 2 ColleGrove. Minaj emphasized that she made her decision to move her album back before Wayne and 2 Chainz announced their album.
“It’s been changed for some time now behind the scenes," Minaj said. "As you can tell, Weezy and 2 Chainz, they announced their date, and you know how me and Weezy play... He would never do that if that was my album date, so I wanted to make sure you guys were aware of that. ‘Cause I saw some of you guys questioning that.”
Although her album won't drop next month, Minaj promised her fans that November 17 will still be a "major Pink Friday." She plans to announce her upcoming tour on that day.