JAY-Z Will Continue To Release New Music, But There's One Catch

“I’ll say I wanna make music, but it has to be something important," Hov replied. “I don’t wanna just make a bunch of tunes. That’s not gonna serve me. It won’t feed me, first of all. I have to be saying something important. It has to mean something, you know? It has to mean something to a larger society.”



Hov technically can't "retire" again since he already tried that in 2003 when he attempted to bow out of the game with his 2003 LP The Black Album. He went on to release six more albums including soundtracks like American Gangster (2007), his most recent studio album 4:44 (2017) and a joint album EVERYTHING IS LOVE (2018) with his wife Beyoncé.



Since then, JAY-Z has only released select tracks and knocked out even fewer collaborations. Last year, Hov returned with a massive verse on DJ Khaled's "GOD DID," which earned three Grammy nods. He also released two songs on The Harder They Fall soundtrack, and plans to release new music on the upcoming OST for The Book of Clarence arriving in 2024.



The seasoned rapper also speaks on his thoughts about the exhibit, fatherhood antics with his daughter Blue Ivy and more. Watch the first half of Gayle King's interview with Hov below and look out for part two arriving Friday.