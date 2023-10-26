Kris Jenner Opens Up About Her 'Life's Biggest Regret'

Kris Jenner is getting real about her "life's biggest regret."

During Thursday's (October 26) episode of The Kardashians, Kris had a candid conversation with her daughter Khloé Kardashian about infidelity, revealing that her biggest regret in life is cheating on her husband Robert Kardashian Sr. with former soccer player Todd Waterman in 1989, per People.

While discussing Khloé's experience with a partner cheating, referencing her ex Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal, she asked her mom about her "mindset" when she stepped out of her marriage even though "you had four kids and you had a family." Rather than avoiding the topic, Kris admitted that she was "really young and dumb" and that "[played] into it because you don't really understand the consequences of your actions."

Khloé wanted to know if there was something that her father wasn't doing that "made [Kris] want to look elsewhere," but her mom made sure to praise Kardashian while calling her infidelity a "huge mistake."

"I don't know because he was such a great husband and such a great dad, and I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else, and I made a huge mistake," she said, adding that it's "my life's biggest regret."

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch added that she isn't proud of how she behaved at the time but that "everything happens for a reason."

"I really do live my life by thinking God has a plan," she said, "and without that whole thing happening, there never would've been Kendall and Kylie [Jenner]."

Kris was married to Kardashian from 1978 to 1991 and they welcomed four children together: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Robert Jr. She ended up meeting Caitlyn Jenner in 1990 and the pair went on to get married and welcome two children of their own, Kendall and Kylie, before divorcing in 2014.