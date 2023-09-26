Kris Jenner Shares Adorable Family Photos For National Daughters Day

Fans will get to see more of Kris and her daughters in the upcoming fourth season of Hulu's The Kardashians. Earlier this month, Hulu shared the first trailer of the new season of the Kardashian-Jenner's popular reality show. The trailer starts out with Kim and Kourtney giving a confessional together and tensions are high. While it seems as though they kept it civil for the confessional, a later clip in the sneak peek showed an intense phone call between the two sisters.

"Are you happy? You're a different person. You hate us. We all talk about it," Kim tells Kim over speaker phone. "I think, like, you think things so you're getting riled up. I think things so I'm getting riled up." That's when a tearful Kourtney hit back and said, "You're just a witch... and I hate you."

Season 4 of The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on September 28th.