Lady Gaga Sings 'Shallow' With U2 During Surprise Appearance At The Sphere
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 26, 2023
Fans at one of U2's recent shows at Las Vegas' Sphere got an exciting surprise when Lady Gaga joined the Irish band onstage. On Wednesday night (October 25th), the pop star joined the group for their U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere residency. Gaga looked chic and matched lead singer Bono by wearing sunglasses and a black leather jacket.
Bono gave the singer a flattering introduction, calling her, "the most audacious, vivacious woman in any room she’s ever in. Would you welcome to our turntable, the divine — the divinyl! — Lady Gaga," he told the crowd per Variety. While onstage, Lady Gaga sang one of her biggest hits, "Shallow," from A Star is Born. She also joined the band for duets of their songs "All I Want Is You," and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For." Check out some footage of the performance below.
Lady Gaga performs “Shallow” with U2 in surprise appearance at the Las Vegas Sphere. https://t.co/siRN9MM0Q9— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 26, 2023
Earlier this month, Gaga was spotted in the crowd at U2's show with her boyfriend Michael Polansky. Bono gave her a shout-out during the show saying, "I better sing these notes right, Lady Gaga is in the house tonight," per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
This isn't the only legendary rock band Gaga has teamed up with recently. Just last month, she joined forces with The Rolling Stones for a new song on their recently released album Hackney Diamonds. On "Sweet Sounds of Heaven," which also features Stevie Wonder, Gaga lends her voice to the gospel-influenced track, while Wonder plays the Fender Rhodes, Moog, and piano.