Fans at one of U2's recent shows at Las Vegas' Sphere got an exciting surprise when Lady Gaga joined the Irish band onstage. On Wednesday night (October 25th), the pop star joined the group for their U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere residency. Gaga looked chic and matched lead singer Bono by wearing sunglasses and a black leather jacket.

Bono gave the singer a flattering introduction, calling her, "the most audacious, vivacious woman in any room she’s ever in. Would you welcome to our turntable, the divine — the divinyl! — Lady Gaga," he told the crowd per Variety. While onstage, Lady Gaga sang one of her biggest hits, "Shallow," from A Star is Born. She also joined the band for duets of their songs "All I Want Is You," and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For." Check out some footage of the performance below.