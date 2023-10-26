Massachusetts Restaurant Named 'Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner' In The State

By Logan DeLoye

October 26, 2023

Low angle view of breakfast sign on diner, San Francisco, California, USA
Photo: Image Source

Nothing says "no-frills" quite like the flickering neon sign that hangs by a thread outside of your local hole-in-the-wall diner. While the outside of the establishment appears to be unassuming, the food is nothing short of spectacular. With meals smothered in grease, slathered in comfort, and served inside a non-judgemental atmosphere that brings people together, this restaurant surely knows how to keep customers returning for more.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall diner in Massachusetts is the South Street Diner located at 178 Kneeland Street in Boston. Cheapism recommended that first-time customers order the Monte Cristo and grilled cinnamon roll among other delicious bites.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the best hole-in-the-wall diner in the entire state:

"Open 24/7, South Street Diner is the place for people of all walks of life to grab some comfort food. This classic chrome-clad corner diner has been feeding Boston since 1947. You can also order for delivery or takeout. Diners can find South Street Diner in Boston's historic and attraction-packed downtown. It is in close proximity to the city's Chinatown and Boston Harbor as well as numerous theaters, museums, and shops."

For a continued list of the best hole-in-the-wall diners across the country visit cheapism.com.

