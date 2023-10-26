Surprising Update On Brock Purdy's Status After Concussion

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy participated in the early open portion of the team's practice on Thursday (October 26) despite being placed in concussion protocol two days prior, ESPN's Nick Wagoner reports.

"This is an indication Purdy is making progress through the concussion protocol. He has not been fully cleared yet, however. And worth noting that the black jersey for QBs serves same purpose as blue jersey for others: no contact allowed," Wagoner wrote on his X account.

Wagner's report comes one day after head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Purdy had been placed in the NFL's concussion protocol. Shanahan said that Purdy began to show symptoms during the Niners' flight back to the Bay Area from their 'Monday Night Football' road loss to the Minnesota Vikings and the decision was made on Tuesday (October 24).