Dua Lipa Returns To Instagram With Cryptic New Photo
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 27, 2023
Dua Lipa is keeping her fans on the edge of their seats with her impending new album announcement. After shocking them by deleting her comeback post on Instagram this week, the global superstar has returned to Instagram again with a new cryptic photo.
The new photo is a closeup of Dua's lips and she smiles as she holds a small gold key between her teeth. "catch me or I go..." her equally cryptic caption on the post reads. Could the photo be a possible single or album cover? Could the caption be a title to a new single or come for its lyrics? Only time will tell! Check out Dua's Instagram below to stay tuned for updates.
Fans have been eagerly awaiting the start of Dua's new musical era since she confirmed in an interview that her third studio album will be released sometime in 2024. Lipa also shared that this record will have a different sound although she's committed to keeping it pop, "lest her 'fans have a meltdown,'' she was quoted saying in the story. She also added that she doesn't want to "alienate" her fans but her new sound will see her move away from disco and embrace the sounds of "1970s-era psychedelia."
It's fitting then that Dua basically confirmed that she has been collaborating with Kevin Parker of Australian psych-rock band Tame Impala. "'I don’t know what you’re talking about,' she says, then looks away and laughs a little." Later in the interview, Lipa gave another hint about the album saying that it will be "more personal" than the others.