Fans have been eagerly awaiting the start of Dua's new musical era since she confirmed in an interview that her third studio album will be released sometime in 2024. Lipa also shared that this record will have a different sound although she's committed to keeping it pop, "lest her 'fans have a meltdown,'' she was quoted saying in the story. She also added that she doesn't want to "alienate" her fans but her new sound will see her move away from disco and embrace the sounds of "1970s-era psychedelia."

It's fitting then that Dua basically confirmed that she has been collaborating with Kevin Parker of Australian psych-rock band Tame Impala. "'I don’t know what you’re talking about,' she says, then looks away and laughs a little." Later in the interview, Lipa gave another hint about the album saying that it will be "more personal" than the others.