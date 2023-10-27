Megan Thee Stallion Unveils Eye-Popping Cover Art For New Single

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 27, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

After days of teasing her solo comeback, Megan thee Stallion has officially announced her plans to drop a new single and the cover art is stunning. On Friday, October 27th, the rapper took to social media to share the artwork for her forthcoming single "Cobra" which is set to drop in November. "🐍🐍 COBRA NOVEMBER 3RD 🐍," she wrote in the caption.

The cover art features the rapper shedding her skin as she emerges from the jungle. There will likely be more symbolism as the text on the announcement poster is calling the release "A Story by Megan thee Stallion."

Earlier this week, Meg teased fans with a video in which she says, "Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past, over and over again." The short teaser, which she captioned "Act One," also shows the rapper flashing her fangs. The music video was directed by Douglas Bernardt, according to Rolling Stone.

"Cobra" marks Megan thee Stallion's first solo single since her sophomore studio album Traumazine, which dropped in 2022. This will also be her first independently released solo single since she settled her lawsuit with former record label, 1501 Entertainment. During an Instagram Live, the rapper revealed that everything she's about to put out is coming out of her own pockets. "This part of my album is definitely very much funded by Megan Thee Stallion... But I have no label right now. We’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets,” she shared per Rolling Stone. “The budget is coming from me. Motherfucking Hot Girl Productions! The next shit y’all about to see is all straight from Megan Thee Stallion’s brain, Megan Thee Stallion’s wallet. We in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one.”

Megan Thee Stallion
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.