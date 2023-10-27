Megan Thee Stallion Unveils Eye-Popping Cover Art For New Single

Earlier this week, Meg teased fans with a video in which she says, "Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past, over and over again." The short teaser, which she captioned "Act One," also shows the rapper flashing her fangs. The music video was directed by Douglas Bernardt, according to Rolling Stone.

"Cobra" marks Megan thee Stallion's first solo single since her sophomore studio album Traumazine, which dropped in 2022. This will also be her first independently released solo single since she settled her lawsuit with former record label, 1501 Entertainment. During an Instagram Live, the rapper revealed that everything she's about to put out is coming out of her own pockets. "This part of my album is definitely very much funded by Megan Thee Stallion... But I have no label right now. We’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets,” she shared per Rolling Stone. “The budget is coming from me. Motherfucking Hot Girl Productions! The next shit y’all about to see is all straight from Megan Thee Stallion’s brain, Megan Thee Stallion’s wallet. We in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one.”