Niall Horan Drops New Song To Tease 'The Show: The Encore' Album
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 27, 2023
Niall Horan has more up his sleeve just four months after releasing his third studio album The Show. On Friday, October 27th, the former One Direction member released a new version of his previously released song "You Could Start A Cult," featuring singer Lizzy McAlpine. The song will be featured on his recently announced deluxe version of the new album called The Show: The Encore.
When the album was released, Niall opened up about how special it was to him. "I’ve been working really hard on this album for years and I can’t even put in to words how excited I am for it to be yours," Niall wrote on Instagram. "All 10 songs have their special meanings to me and I hope they can all have meaning in your lives. I made a ten track album so hopefully you get to the end and want to go straight back to the start and do it all over again."
"Hello Lovers ! I’m excited to announce that ‘The Show: The Encore’ will be out digitally on November 3rd with vinyl and CD editions to follow on April 5th," Horan announced on Instagram this week. "This new version of the album features 9 additional tracks including a version of “You Could Start A Cult” with @lizzymcalpine which is out everywhere this Friday. I’ve been a huge fan of hers for a while now and am so grateful she was able to hop on the song and write a special new verse."
Furthermore, Niall will be teaming up with one of his fellow judges on The Voice. "I’m also thrilled that the incredible @johnlegend came on for a new version of 'The Show,'" he shared, "and can’t wait for you all to hear the cover of @tearsforfearsmusic’s “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” that I’ve been performing at all the festivals this past summer. "