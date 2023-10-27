Niall Horan Drops New Song To Tease 'The Show: The Encore' Album

Niall Horan has more up his sleeve just four months after releasing his third studio album The Show. On Friday, October 27th, the former One Direction member released a new version of his previously released song "You Could Start A Cult," featuring singer Lizzy McAlpine. The song will be featured on his recently announced deluxe version of the new album called The Show: The Encore.

When the album was released, Niall opened up about how special it was to him. "I’ve been working really hard on this album for years and I can’t even put in to words how excited I am for it to be yours," Niall wrote on Instagram. "All 10 songs have their special meanings to me and I hope they can all have meaning in your lives. I made a ten track album so hopefully you get to the end and want to go straight back to the start and do it all over again."