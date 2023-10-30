Tennessee City Named The 'Richest City' In The State

No matter where you go in Tennessee, there are plenty of beautiful small towns, exciting big cities and safe suburbs that you can call home. However, the price tag of each town can vary widely depending where you search. While we have previously covered which small town in the Volunteer State is the richest in the state, a new report shows the richest city overall.

24/7 Wall St. used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to compile a list of the richest city in each state, analyzing data on which metropolitan areas are wealthier than others.

According to the site, the richest city in Tennessee is the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin metropolitan area, a region with a population of more than 2 million. As of 2022, the median household income is $80,034 compared to the state average of $65,254, while 4.3% of households have an income of $200,000 or higher.

Here's how 24/7 Wall St. determined its list:

"Using metro area level data on median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest city in every state. Additional income and population data also came from the ACS. It is important to note that four states — Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont — have only one metropolitan area. As a result, the cities listed in these places rank as the richest by default only."

Check out the full list at 247wallst.com to see the richest city in each state.