76ers Trade James Harden: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly traded former NBA MVP James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski early Tuesday (October 31) morning.

"BREAKING: The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed on a trade to send guard James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski wrote on his X account.

Philadelphia was reported to have previously had trade conversations with the Los Angeles Clippers -- Harden's preferred destination throughout the process -- but a deal was never reached. The reported trade concludes a messy departure for Harden, who had previously been fined $100,000 for comments calling Sixers president Daryl Morey a "liar" following a report that trade talks centered around him had ended in a video shared online on August 14.