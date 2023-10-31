Lance Bass Defends Justin Timberlake After Britney Spears' Memoir

Lance Bass is sticking up for his *NSYNC bandmate Justin Timberlake. Following the release of Britney Spears' memoir The Woman In Me, fans' perception of Timberlake has changed and he's been getting backlash online.

During a recent airport interview with TMZ, Bass was asked about the backlash Timberlake has been receiving following the memoir's release. "Everyone has their own opinion. I just feel like the world is so full of hate right now that we need to practice a little forgiveness," he said. "Britney did, so let’s take a note from her.” Bass also revealed that he bought The Woman in Me and planned to read it on his flight. He went on to add that Michelle Williams' narration in the audiobook "sounds amazing," before joking, "Maybe she should do my book!" The singer published his own memoir back in 2007 called Out of Sync.

Among the many bombshells in Spears' memoir, the pop icon revealed that she became pregnant with Timberlake's child but ultimately had an abortion because he wasn't ready. "It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated," she writes. "But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young... If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father... To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."