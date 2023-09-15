Justin Timberlake Shares BTS Video Of *NSYNC Reuniting In The Studio
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 15, 2023
Justin Timberlake is just as excited about the *NSYNC reunion as we are! After officially confirming the beloved boyband is returning with their first new song in over two decades, Timberlake shared some behind-the-scenes footage from working in the studio with his bandmates JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick. The video shows the group recording their new song, which will be featured in the new Trolls movie, Trolls Band Together.
"When the stars align… got my brothers back together in the studio to work on something fun and the energy was special," Timberlake wrote in the caption before officially promoting their new song. "'Better Place' is coming 9/29 🙏🏻 LOVE Y’ALL."
The song announcement came shortly after *NSYNC reunited on the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards stage on Tuesday, September 12th. While they didn't perform or announce any news on stage, they did present the award for Best Pop to Taylor Swift. Die-hard fans of the beloved boyband have been holding out hope for a reunion for years and correctly predicted it would finally happen this fall after the band dropped some hints. Last month, Timberlake raised eyebrows after wishing JC a happy birthday by posting a video of them clearly working on music in the studio. Fans have been holding out for an *NSYNC reunion for years. In 2022, the reunion rumors were reignited after recent birthday boy JC joined TikTok and tagged his former bandmates in one of his first posts.
Fans can look forward to hearing "Better Place" in its entirety when it drops on September 29th. Until then, you can listen to a snippet on *NSYNC's official YouTube channel.