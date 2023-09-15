Justin Timberlake Shares BTS Video Of *NSYNC Reuniting In The Studio

Justin Timberlake is just as excited about the *NSYNC reunion as we are! After officially confirming the beloved boyband is returning with their first new song in over two decades, Timberlake shared some behind-the-scenes footage from working in the studio with his bandmates JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick. The video shows the group recording their new song, which will be featured in the new Trolls movie, Trolls Band Together.

"When the stars align… got my brothers back together in the studio to work on something fun and the energy was special," Timberlake wrote in the caption before officially promoting their new song. "'Better Place' is coming 9/29 🙏🏻 LOVE Y’ALL."