Jason Kelce Concerned About Travis' 'Safety' Amid Taylor Swift Relationship
By Jason Hall
October 25, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce said he's concerned over the sudden spike in attention his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has received amid his new relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift.
“It’s certainly been weird, the level that it is now,” the elder Kelce told NBC Sports prior to the Eagles' 31-17 'Sunday Night Football' win against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday (October 22). “On one hand, I’m happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he’s excited about [and] that he is genuine about. But there’s another end of it where it’s like, ‘Man, this is a lot.’”
Jason acknowledged that his brother, a four-time First-team All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion, has reached "another level of stardom that typically football players don't deal with."
“There’s paparazzi talking about him fueling his car before the game today and I’m like, ‘Is that really necessary information to share?'" Jason said.
“So, on one hand, [I’m] really, really happy for my brother and where he’s at in his current situation with Taylor. But on the other hand, there’s some, I think, alarms sometimes with how you know, over-in-pursuit people can be,” he added. “There’s some alarms, sometimes, with how over-in-pursuit people can be.
“Overall, he can deal with some of this. As long as it’s not becoming a threat to his safety and things like that.”
Last week, Travis was reported to have purchased a $6 million mansion in Kansas City, which sources told TMZ Sports was partially due to his previous home being too accessible amid the sudden paparazzi attention he's received since he began dating Swift.
On Monday (October 23), Chariah Gordon, the girlfriend of recently re-acquired Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. shared multiple photos of herself and Hardman alongside Swift and Kelce after Kansas City's 31-17 win against the AFC West Division rival Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday (October 22), which included one photo of Swift kissing a smiling Kelce on his left cheek, the first time the singer was seen kissing the All-Pro tight end publicly. Multiple commenters acknowledged that Gordon's post "broke the internet" after it was shared.
Swift and Kelce were seen holding hands as the exited Arrowhead Stadium together and drove off in Kelce's Rolls Royce -- which was flanked by Swift's security team -- before celebrating the win at Kelce's Kansas City mansion, which reportedly included food catered by a popular local barbecue truck, the Daily Mail reported.
Kelce recorded 12 receptions for 179 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's win. Swift has attended four of the Chiefs' last five games, all of which the team has won.
Swift and Kelce were previously seen holding hands as they left The Waverly Inn in the West Village on October 15, one night after both made surprise cameos on the 'Saturday Night Live' Season 49 premiere and attended the show's overnight afterparty at Catch Steak together. The tight end was also spotted on the sidelines at MetLife Stadium to support his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, during his game against the New York Jets earlier in the evening, which Swift reportedly didn't attend.
The couple was reported to have been seen kissing and getting "handsy" during the 'SNL' afterparty at Catch Steak in the meatpacking district of New York City early Sunday morning.
“Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other, even kissing throughout the night,” an insider told Page Six.
Videos shared online showed Kelce and Swift walking hand in hand as they entered the restaurant at around 2:20 a.m. Kelce was reported to have had his hand around Swift's waist throughout the night before both left at around 4:00 a.m.
Both Kelce and Swift made surprise appearances on the 'SNL' premiere, with Kelce making a cameo in a skit parodying FOX Sports' coverage of their relationship and Swift introducing her friend, rapper Ice Spice, who served as the show's musical performer.
Last month, TMZ reported that Swift and Kelce hung out "several times" in a "very private setting" prior to the singer attending three of the Chiefs' last four games.