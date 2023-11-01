Louis Tomlinson Claps Back At 'Childish' Conspiracy Theories

Louis Tomlinson has had enough of fan theories and conspiracies. During a recent Q&A with fans on Twitter, the former One Direction member had something to say to a fan who asked for cooking advice. "Louis how do you make chicken parmesan?" the fan asked. "You start by realising all these ridiculous childish theories and conspiracies are wasted time and energy and then just throw the chicken in the oven to be fair. Simple stuff," he responded.

While it's unclear which theories and conspiracies he was talking about, some fans on Twitter began to speculate that he was referring to the "Larry" fanbase; a group of fans who believe that Louis wanted to date his former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles.