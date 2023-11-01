Louis Tomlinson Claps Back At 'Childish' Conspiracy Theories
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 1, 2023
Louis Tomlinson has had enough of fan theories and conspiracies. During a recent Q&A with fans on Twitter, the former One Direction member had something to say to a fan who asked for cooking advice. "Louis how do you make chicken parmesan?" the fan asked. "You start by realising all these ridiculous childish theories and conspiracies are wasted time and energy and then just throw the chicken in the oven to be fair. Simple stuff," he responded.
While it's unclear which theories and conspiracies he was talking about, some fans on Twitter began to speculate that he was referring to the "Larry" fanbase; a group of fans who believe that Louis wanted to date his former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles.
You start by realising all these ridiculous childish theories and conspiracies are wasted time and energy and then just throw the chicken in the oven to be fair. Simple stuff— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 31, 2023
That wasn't the only sassy response Louis gave during his time online yesterday (October 31st). In a previous exchange, a fan asked the singer, "have you ever thought about leaving music to practice it?" and Louis replied, "Feels like an insult but I don’t think that was your intention hahaha every show is a type of practice, every studio vocal, every song I write, every song I hear. Being in the centre of it all breads creativity and understanding."
However, most of the conversations were really sweet with Louis encouraging a fan to play guitar at a school performance, wishing them luck on a college application, and giving out advice to a vocal major. Louis is gearing up to perform in Ireland and the United Kingdom later this month in support of his latest album Faith in the Future.