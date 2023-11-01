Mariah Carey Defrosts To Kick Off The Holiday Season In Hilarious New Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 1, 2023
Mariah Carey wasted no time as Halloween came to an end last night. At the stroke of midnight, the legendary singer took to social media to announce that it's officially "#MariahSZN." In the new video, a vault shows a countdown clock switching over from the final seconds of October 31st to November 1st. Inside the vault is a group of people wearing Halloween masks and black robes trying to defrost a block of ice that holds Mariah wearing a festive outfit inside of it.
As the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer reaches her peak powers, she hits one of her signature whistle tones and it shatters the ice. The people in Halloween costumes are suddenly in festive garb and Mariah's two children Moroccan and Monroe run into the frame to hug and dance around with their mother.
It’s…… TIME!!! 🎃🧊🎄 #MariahSZN pic.twitter.com/dp6xEs7LTT— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2023
"It's....... TIME!!!" Carey captioned the post which has garnered over 300,000 likes on Twitter. Earlier last month, the singer got fans excited for the holiday season by revealing that she will be spreading the holiday cheer on a small tour. The Merry Christmas One and All Tour will kick off on November 15th in Highland California and will conclude on December 17th at New York's Madison Square Garden. She also added two new dates in Cleveland and New York. Check out the Merry Christmas One and All Tour dates below:
- November 15th - Highland, CA - Yaamava Casino
- November 17th - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
- November 21st - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- November 24th - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
- November 27th - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Area
- November 29th - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
- December 1st - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- December 3rd - Chicago, IL - United Center
- December 7th - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- December 9th - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
- December 5th - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
- December 11th - Boston, MA - TD Garden
- December 13th - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
- December 15th - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
- December 17th - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden