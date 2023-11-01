Mariah Carey Defrosts To Kick Off The Holiday Season In Hilarious New Video

Mariah Carey wasted no time as Halloween came to an end last night. At the stroke of midnight, the legendary singer took to social media to announce that it's officially "#MariahSZN." In the new video, a vault shows a countdown clock switching over from the final seconds of October 31st to November 1st. Inside the vault is a group of people wearing Halloween masks and black robes trying to defrost a block of ice that holds Mariah wearing a festive outfit inside of it.

As the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer reaches her peak powers, she hits one of her signature whistle tones and it shatters the ice. The people in Halloween costumes are suddenly in festive garb and Mariah's two children Moroccan and Monroe run into the frame to hug and dance around with their mother.