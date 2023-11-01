November 1 In Hip-Hop History: TakeOff Shot & Killed In Houston

TakeOff was laid to rest during a massive homegoing service at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. His entire family including both Quavo and Offset were in attendance as artists like Justin Bieber, Yolanda Adams, Byron Cage, Chloe Bailey, and the New Mercies Choir delivered touching performances in the late rapper's honor.



“After I made the first move, you always followed up right behind me," Quavo said during the service. "You always waited for me to do it first so you could do it right with me. You never competed with me, we was always on the same team because you hated plotting against me because I always played too hard or too rough."



“[Takeoff] changed the culture of music forever,” Offset said. “You changed that flow. That flow came from Take, the originator. The originator of that flow. He changed the music.”



The alleged shooter, Patrick Clark, was arrested and charged with the murder a month after the deadly shooting. He was formally indicted in May and has been on house arrest ever since. Clark pleaded not guilty to the crime and is expected to claim self-defense at his upcoming trial in 2024.



Rest in peace, TakeOff.