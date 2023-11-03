Ally Brooke's New Christmas EP Is A Childhood Dream Come True
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 3, 2023
It's officially the holidays! Not only has Mariah Carey deemed it so with a new video, but former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke has also shared her first Christmas-themed EP. On Friday, November 3rd, the singer dropped the four-track project titled Under the Tree.
The EP includes Brooke singing covers of classic holiday songs including "White Christmas," "I'll Be Home For Christmas," and "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas." She also has one original song of her own to add to the holiday music canon, "Under The Tree." Here's what Brooke said about the EP:
"Ahhhh guys!!! My very first Christmas EP ‘Under The Tree’ is finally here! 🎄🎶 I’ve dreamed of releasing my own collection of Christmas music since I was a little girl... and I can’t believe it’s become a reality! #UnderTheTreeEP includes three Christmas classics, and one brand new original called #UnderTheTree. It’s fun, festive, and I just love it so much! ❤️ I hope these songs become a cherished part of all your holiday memories to come."
The release comes shortly after Brooke reignited hope for a future Fifth Harmony reunion. In October, the singer took to Twitter to share a message with fans. "I'm thrilled to see there's a lot of interest surrounding Fifth Harmony," she wrote. "Reunion has many meanings and while there's no official band reunion happening at the moment...." Despite denying rumors of a reunion anytime soon, Brooke did add something at the end of the message that gave fans some hope for the distant future. Before signing off, she added, "Some beautiful friendships and relationships are slowly reuniting in a healing and empowering way."