Ally Brooke's New Christmas EP Is A Childhood Dream Come True

It's officially the holidays! Not only has Mariah Carey deemed it so with a new video, but former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke has also shared her first Christmas-themed EP. On Friday, November 3rd, the singer dropped the four-track project titled Under the Tree.

The EP includes Brooke singing covers of classic holiday songs including "White Christmas," "I'll Be Home For Christmas," and "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas." She also has one original song of her own to add to the holiday music canon, "Under The Tree." Here's what Brooke said about the EP:

"Ahhhh guys!!! My very first Christmas EP ‘Under The Tree’ is finally here! 🎄🎶 I’ve dreamed of releasing my own collection of Christmas music since I was a little girl... and I can’t believe it’s become a reality! #UnderTheTreeEP includes three Christmas classics, and one brand new original called #UnderTheTree. It’s fun, festive, and I just love it so much! ❤️ I hope these songs become a cherished part of all your holiday memories to come."