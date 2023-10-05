Ally Brooke Shares Hopeful Update On Fifth Harmony Reunion
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 5, 2023
Former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke responded to the possibility of the girl group reuniting. This week the singer took to Twitter to share a message with fans. "I'm thrilled to see there's a lot of interest surrounding Fifth Harmony," she wrote. "Reunion has many meanings and while there's no official band reunion happening at the moment...."
Despite denying rumors of a reunion anytime soon, Brooke did add something at the end of the message that gave fans some hope for the distant future. Before signing off, she added, "Some beautiful friendships and relationships are slowly reuniting in a healing and empowering way."
I'm thrilled to see there's a lot of interest surrounding Fifth Harmony.— Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) October 5, 2023
The update comes after Ally reunited with Dinah Jane at the release party for Dinah's new single "Ya Ya." The group, which in addition to Dinah and Ally featured Normani and Lauren Jauregui, went on an indefinite hiatus in March 2018. The decision to pursue solo projects came two years after Camila Cabello announced she was leaving the group to do the same. Dinah is the latest 5H member to release solo music, following the release of Lauren's second EP In Between.
Last year, Jauregui also defended Fifth Harmony's fanbase, called Harmonizers, on Twitter. “You were FEIRCE, LOYAL, PRESENT, & dedicated that was the very much truth," she wrote at the time. "People underestimate the slow build of a consistent fan base. We were all moving for 5 years before WFH Ppl ride the bandwagon when the number one enters the chat and the charts validate hard work (finally) but the harmonizers (all the fandoms tbh) were there every step of the way and continue to be.”