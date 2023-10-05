Ally Brooke Shares Hopeful Update On Fifth Harmony Reunion

Former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke responded to the possibility of the girl group reuniting. This week the singer took to Twitter to share a message with fans. "I'm thrilled to see there's a lot of interest surrounding Fifth Harmony," she wrote. "Reunion has many meanings and while there's no official band reunion happening at the moment...."

Despite denying rumors of a reunion anytime soon, Brooke did add something at the end of the message that gave fans some hope for the distant future. Before signing off, she added, "Some beautiful friendships and relationships are slowly reuniting in a healing and empowering way."