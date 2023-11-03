Coldplay Call On Fans To Record Vocals For New Song 'One World'

Coldplay have been in the studio since late last year working on "the second Music of the Spheres volume," and not only is it almost finished, but the band wants you to be featured on it!

Chris Martin and company took to Instagram to call on fans to contribute vocals to a Moon Music track called "One World."

"Hello everybody. We hope you are all ok in these wild times," they wrote. "We have nearly finished Moon Music. If you'd like to be on it too, perhaps you could add your voice to a song called One World. (We would love that a lot.) All you have to do is record yourself singing 'Ahhhhh' for a few seconds at oneworld.coldplay.com. You can either copy the note on the site, or sing a G or C in any octave. Thank you so much. Love, Chris, Guy, Will and Jonny"

Find out more about how to record your part on "One World" here and check out Coldplay's post below.