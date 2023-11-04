Dua Lipa Finally Shares What Fans Have All Been Waiting For

Dua Lipa has been busy traveling, attending movie premieres and connecting with her millions of followers on social media by uploading posts sharing all the fun she has been up to lately.

However, the 28-year-old popstar's fans have been eagerly anticipating news on upcoming music. Luckily, the wait won't be for much longer.

Lipa has hinted at a soon-to-be third full-length album, which she confirmed to be available for all to enjoy sometime in 2024. Also, she recently revealed a release date for what's assumed to be the project's lead single. The track, titled "Houdini" will be dropped next Thursday, November 9, at 7 p.m. ET.

The steamy cover art shows the performer licking her own reflection, hinting at a more sultry aesthetic for this album's era.

On Saturday, a long snippet of "Houdini" was shared, which definitely got the internet talking.