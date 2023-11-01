Dua Lipa Reveals 'Houdini' Release Date

Just yesterday (Tuesday, October 31st), Dua shared a video that showed her taking the photos she previously shared and featured a tiny snippet of "Houdini." She also shared a series of numbers that fans quickly decoded and realized they spelled out the song title. "Tell me all the ways you need me," she sings in the song teaser.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the start of Dua's new musical era since she confirmed in an interview that her third studio album will be released sometime in 2024. Lipa also shared that this record will have a different sound although she's committed to keeping it pop, "lest her 'fans have a meltdown,'' she was quoted saying in the story. She also added that she doesn't want to "alienate" her fans but her new sound will see her move away from disco and embrace the sounds of "1970s-era psychedelia."