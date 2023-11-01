Dua Lipa Reveals 'Houdini' Release Date
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 1, 2023
Dua Lipa's new era has finally arrived! After weeks of teasing fans on social media, the pop star has finally shared the name and release date of her new single. While Dua did take her time announcing the new music, fans won't have to wait very long to hear it. The single, titled "Houdini" will arrive next week on Thursday, November 9th.
The hitmaker also shared the single artwork which features Dua gazing into a mirror with her tongue out, making it look like she's licking her own tongue. Prior to the announcement, Dua shared cryptic posts one of which featured a photo of her holding a key between her teeth.
Just yesterday (Tuesday, October 31st), Dua shared a video that showed her taking the photos she previously shared and featured a tiny snippet of "Houdini." She also shared a series of numbers that fans quickly decoded and realized they spelled out the song title. "Tell me all the ways you need me," she sings in the song teaser.
Fans have been eagerly awaiting the start of Dua's new musical era since she confirmed in an interview that her third studio album will be released sometime in 2024. Lipa also shared that this record will have a different sound although she's committed to keeping it pop, "lest her 'fans have a meltdown,'' she was quoted saying in the story. She also added that she doesn't want to "alienate" her fans but her new sound will see her move away from disco and embrace the sounds of "1970s-era psychedelia."