Mark Zuckerberg Suffers Serious Injury During MMA Fight Training

Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg said he suffered a torn ACL while training for his upcoming "competitive MMA fight early next year" in a post shared on his Instagram account on Friday (November 3).

"Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it. Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me," Zuckerberg wrote along with a carousel photos, including one of himself in a hospital bed with his left leg bandaged in a supportive leg brace. "I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that's delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support."