Mark Zuckerberg Suffers Serious Injury During MMA Fight Training
By Jason Hall
November 4, 2023
Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg said he suffered a torn ACL while training for his upcoming "competitive MMA fight early next year" in a post shared on his Instagram account on Friday (November 3).
"Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it. Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me," Zuckerberg wrote along with a carousel photos, including one of himself in a hospital bed with his left leg bandaged in a supportive leg brace. "I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that's delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support."
Zuckerberg has been training in Brazilian jiu jitsu since the COVID-19 pandemic and had previously told podcaster Lex Fridman that he had to be willing "to get beaten up a lot" while training in MMA.
“Part of learning is failing,” he told podcast host Lex Fridman in June. “People who train jiujitsu — you need to not have pride.”
Earlier this year, Zuckerberg and fellow billionaire Elon Musk were reported to have agreed to an MMA fight against each other, but plans never came to fruition, with Zuckerberg claiming Musk was never serious about the idea.
the Zuck-Elon fight ain’t happening. pic.twitter.com/NNqkuKFHFf— Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) August 13, 2023
"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on," Zuckerberg wrote. "I offered a real date. [UFC President] Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."